GREAT BEND – The Emporia High girls wrestling team took first place out of 24 at the Great Bend Tournament on Saturday.
Other teams at the tournament included Division I No. 2 Dodge City, Division I No. 6 Garden City, Division I No. 9 Great Bend and Division II No. 8 Hoisington.
“I could not be prouder of the team, our leaders stepped up and got victories with bonus points,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “Our newcomers to the lineup did the same thing.”
With a few starters out due to injury, several new faces peppered the lineup. Meanwhile, the veterans shined.
Madelynn Griffin (126) swept through her three matches to take first place, as did Megan Olson (235), who got pins in each match. Griffin beat No. 4 Daisy Gomez of Great Bend in the finals.
Katina Keosybounheuang (120) and Virginia Munoz (138) each went 4-1 to claim third place in their respective weight classes.
Freshman Ariana Estrada (101) made her debut for the Spartans, finishing fourth and going 4-1 on the day. She was not able to wrestle for third place due to the KSHSAA rule limiting wrestlers to five matches in a day.
Evelin Geronimo (109), who moved up a weight class after last week, also took fourth place after going 4-1 and not being allowed to wrestle in the third-place match.
Mia Rodriguez (170) went 2-2 and finished fourth in her first varsity action of the season.
Natalia Perez (115), Natilia Welch (143) and Lealah Holding (155) also wrestled for the Spartans but did not place. Emporia was open in the 191 weight class.
“In our room, we have a saying: ‘A little bit better today than yesterday,’” Russell said. “That’s all I ask of them and they are doing that. The growth from day one to now is very exciting.”
The Spartans will head to Olathe West on Wednesday before a large tournament with some of the best teams in Division II at Basehor-Linwood on Saturday.
“Our quality of opponents do not drop off from here,” Russell said. “We will see quality teams on Wednesday and we will see most of the top teams from the state on Saturday. I am humbled and honored to lead these ladies into battle.”
