The Emporia Gazette
Emporia tennis will have two meets this week, the girls will travel to Topeka for the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday and will host the Emporia Invite on Saturday. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia Gazette
Emporia tennis will have two meets this week, the girls will travel to Topeka for the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday and will host the Emporia Invite on Saturday. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
The boys soccer team will look to continue its success this season and will host Washburn Rural on Tuesday and travel to Topeka High on Thursday. Both games will start at 6:15 p.m.
After playing 18 holes at Shawnee Country Club in Topeka on Monday, the girls golf team will be at Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita on Thursday for a nine-hole tournament beginning at 3 p.m.
The volleyball team will host a triangular on Thursday against Manhattan and Salina Central at Emporia High School beginning at 5 p.m.
The football team will be on the road for the second week in a row when it travels to Topeka to take on Topeka High School at 7 p.m.
The cross country teams will be running at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
The Emporia gymnastics team hosted its lone home event of the year on Monday night.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.