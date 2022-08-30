An old TV series in Topeka had Harold Ensley ending every show with a “Gone Fishin’” sign.
In Emporia, it’s been translated into Spanish. The sixth “Vamos a Pescar” day occurred Saturday at Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outdoor Center.
“I think there was just shy of 100 kids, and ... just shy under 50 families,” Sally Sanchez of Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow said Monday. Those were record numbers.
Several stations were set up on the grounds to help young people learn the steps of fishing. Then there were kayak lessons for people to get out on King Lake.
But water was used in other ways at the event. Children could put out mock flames at an Emporia Fire Department “burning house.”
There even was hunting practice to go with the fishing.
“The 4-H had a BB gun range and archery,” Sanchez said.
A picnic at the center was part of the day. Fish tacos from Casa Ramos were served as well.
“It was well-attended and very diverse,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez added that details still are being finalized on HOTT’s next big event. Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday, Sept. 15.
