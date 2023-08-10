Rising Emporia High School junior River Peters won a National Championship over the weekend.
Peters was a guest player on the Wichita Padres basketball team that won the 9th/10th Grade Boys Division at the MAYB Nationals in Wichita. His AAU season with SSA Elite out of Manhattan concluded the weekend prior, so Peters was looking to get some more games in.
“After my SSA summer ball team ended for the season, Nationals came around and I know that’s a really big tournament,” Peters said. “I was looking for a team to play on and I know some guys from around Kansas and I reached out to some of them to get some options.”
The tournament hosted 73 teams from across the Midwest in the Division I bracket, which is the bracket the Padres played in.
The team went a perfect 8-0 in the tournament. They won both of its pool play games on Friday and its final pool play game on Saturday, before picking up a pair of bracket wins to conclude day two.
Three more games were played on Sunday including the championship against Circuit Elite, also based in Kansas, which the team won 69-64. Peters scored 17 points in that game and he said it was easy to get along with everyone despite just being teammates for three days.
“We had a great group of guys and it was a great atmosphere to play in,” Peters said. “I was able to get a lot of minutes on the team and we played well together as a team. It was just really fun to be a part of.”
Peters mentioned he was able to play up on his SSA team this summer. He was on the 17U team and faced more advanced competition. He noted he was one of the team’s top scorers and enjoyed playing against the tougher competition.
As for what he learned from the MAYB coaching staff, Peters felt different areas of the state have different coaching styles. He was glad to learn from different coaches and add something different to his game.
“I’d say different regions throughout the state of Kansas have different types of players and coaches,” Peters said. “I feel like kids from Wichita play differently from Kansas City kids. I feel like the coaches from Wichita just knew how to win, and I learned a lot about playing good defense and doing the little things well.”
