Rising Emporia High School junior River Peters won a National Championship over the weekend.

Peters was a guest player on the Wichita Padres basketball team that won the 9th/10th Grade Boys Division at the MAYB Nationals in Wichita. His AAU season with SSA Elite out of Manhattan concluded the weekend prior, so Peters was looking to get some more games in.

