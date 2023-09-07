Community Corrections Director Steve Willis turned in his resignation Thursday morning to the Lyon County Commission.
Willis has served as the Community Corrections Director for the Fifth Judicial Court for almost eight years and will continue to serve through Oct. 4.
“A big thank you to Steve for coming here almost eight years and accepting the real challenge we had in Corrections at that time. He has put it on a good path, a good trend with an upward arrow,” Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said.
Separately, Martin confirmed that the county commissioners plan to extend a job offer for the vacant Human Resources Director position. Martin said he hopes to have an announcement ready for next Thursday’s commissioner's meeting.
In further business, commissioners approved a quote from Terracon to perform the Geotechnical Engineering Services to replace the bridge on Road 70 west of Olpe, for an estimated $8,600 from the Special Bridge Fund.
The Lyon County Commissioners will meet again at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Lyon County Courthouse.
