The USD 253 Board of Education extended a contract with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Childcare Coalition to purchase the Maynard Building into next year, following delays in funding for the proposed childcare center.
The board of education previously approved the sale of the former Maynard building to the Chamber at its April 26 meeting, where the Chamber outlined its plan to renovate the space into a 24/7 childcare facility. The accepted bid, in the amount of $265,000, was contingent on the Chamber receiving funding to renovate the property.
At its July 12 meeting, the board approved a request from the Chamber for an extension to Sept. 14, as the Chamber awaited announcements on grant allocations.
Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the chamber was not awarded the Kansas Department for Children & Families grant, requesting an extension through January 11, 2024, as the Chamber works to apply for the next round of Accelerator grants through the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. The grant awards should be announced in December.
The board voted to extend the contract with the Chamber despite an all-cash, $275,000 offer to purchase the building from an unnamed buyer.
Board member Jeremy Dorsey said he was hesitant to consider the other offer, as the need for childcare is so great in the Emporia community. Additionally, under the newly passed SB 113, the district may be required to present the Maynard building to the Kansas Legislature when they return in January, before they are allowed to accept any other bids.
“I still want to see that space go to something that is going to benefit the community,” he said, adding that the district would have to wait until January to start fielding other offers due to SB 113, even if it didn’t extend the contract with the Chamber.
Coldwell Banker representative Jamie Sauder said he is unsure if the other offer will still be on the table, should the contract with the Chamber fall through in January. Additionally, Sauder raised concerns about the binding nature of SB 113, as the district had already decided to sell the Maynard building before the law came into effect, suggesting that the Attorney General should rule on the specific circumstances of the building’s sale.
“It is our recommendation as your agent, that you hired, that you enter into a cancellation agreement with the Chamber, or don’t extend, and then immediately enter into negotiations with the second buyer and then make that agreement contingent on either an AG ruling or going through the waiting period with SB 113,” Sauder said.
Following the extension, McKenna thanked the board for their continued support of the childcare initiative. She added that while there is a lot left to raise, the Chamber is hopeful that other awards from the community will begin to roll in if and after the Chamber is awarded the Accelerator grant.
“I know this wasn’t an easy decision. I know it’s very difficult but I am very appreciative, as I know the coalition is, so thank you,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.