IMG_5492.jpg

A Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate sign hangs outside the former Maynard Building.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The USD 253 Board of Education extended a contract with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Childcare Coalition to purchase the Maynard Building into next year, following delays in funding for the proposed childcare center.

The board of education previously approved the sale of the former Maynard building to the Chamber at its April 26 meeting, where the Chamber outlined its plan to renovate the space into a 24/7 childcare facility. The accepted bid, in the amount of $265,000, was contingent on the Chamber receiving funding to renovate the property.

