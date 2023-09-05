The Emporia High School volleyball team kept on rolling at a triangular in Topeka on Thursday night.
The Lady Spartans defeated Hayden (26-24, 28-30, 25-22) and Topeka High (25-14, 25-16) to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Head coach Ping Wang was glad to see the girls battle through three tough games against Hayden.
“Hayden is a good team and they played well,” Wang said. “We were up for a bit in that first game and were down in that second game. We were able to come back, but lost in crunch time. We were able to win that third one and we really had to fight to win that set. I am very proud of our girls.”
Lexsey DeWitt had 32 digs, Jade Xu had 16 kills and Sadie Rethman had 11 kills against Hayden.
Wang noted the Spartans played Topeka High at their home tournament last Thursday and just focused on playing to their strengths.
Emporia will head to Valley Center for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9.
