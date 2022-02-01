Forget that March cliché involving lions. February is beginning with weather as ferocious as feared.
The National Weather Service had the Emporia area under a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday, for what it calls a “heavy snow event.” The warning lasts from 9 p.m. Tuesday night until noon Thursday.
“Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible,” a message with the warning said. “Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.”
The glaze will develop because “areas along and south of Interstate 35 may see a brief window of freezing rain and sleet,” the alert said.
Yet the projected snowfall for Emporia diminished a bit in a NWS briefing map. It's now between four and eight inches. On Monday, the projection was for six to eight.
The timeline calls for scattered showers in Emporia by noon, lasting until sunset. Light rain follows from 6:00-9:0p p.m., then light snow becoming moderate by Wednesday morning before ending by midnight.
Meteorologists put the potential impact of the winter storm as “moderate,” meaning it could be “threatening to life and property,” with “some damage unavoidable.”
Greenwood County and southeast Kansas could have “near white-out conditions,” a separate message warned, “due to heavy snowfall and binding snow.”
Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell noted the Weather Service briefing in a Tuesday morning email. It said nothing about how county crews planned to respond or prepare for it.
Once the storm passes, cold conditions will linger. The temperature may not be back above freezing until Saturday, and the Thursday night low could be two below zero.
The warnings of an approaching storm made Monday's weather in Emporia feel out of season – which it was. Emporia Municipal Airport had its warmest day of 2022, with a high of 71 degrees. That broke a record for the day set in 2009.
A comment on The Gazette's Facebook page Monday noted the area could use the moisture from the storm. January ended with only 0.14 inches of precipitation in Emporia, or 18% of a normal January.
The Emporia area is far from alone in dealing with this storm. AccuWeather reports an ice storm risk exists through Thursday night from the U.S.-Mexican border to Nova Scotia in eastern Canada.
