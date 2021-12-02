The Lyon County Commission agreed to opt into the state’s opioid-related class-action lawsuit Thursday morning.
Assistant county attorney Mike Halleran explained that the commission had the option to sign a memorandum of understanding to join the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, which would allow Lyon County to potentially receive any funds won through the state’s litigation process.
“(The Kansas Fights Addiction Act) is an act passed by the legislature to basically construct a framework for opioids damages settlements,” he said.
Halleran said that state Attorney General Derek Schmidt wanted to have all 105 Kansas counties in agreement with the lawsuit, even though “Lyon County has – to the knowledge of legal staff – no active opioid settlement issues.”
“This is just getting the federal paperwork out of the road in case there is a distribution to Lyon County,” Rollie Martin said.
The commission voted 3-0 to sign the memorandum of understanding.
In other business, the commission approved a standard resolution to abate the remaining delinquent taxes on four tracts that were recently sold in a tax sale.
County attorney Marc Goodman explained that the individuals who bought the tracts are not liable for the delinquent taxes on those properties. However, according to statute, in order for the title to pass to the new owners, all delinquent taxes must be paid or abated.
Therefore, the money the new owners spent to purchase the properties will go to pay the delinquent taxes on them and the remainder was abated by the commission’s resolution.
“This year, we actually came pretty close to collecting all those taxes from the sale prices,” Goodman said. “Those are relatively low amounts that will be abated.”
The commission also voted to provide a holiday benefit gift for county employees. Each of the county’s 273 employees will receive a $50 gift certificate for local businesses.
