Nine people are in a race to replace Rob Gilligan on the Emporia City Commission, including his sister.
City Clerk Kerry Sull unveiled the list of candidates Monday night. The other four commissioners will evaluate them and choose someone to fill the vacancy.
The applicants are Ian Boyd, Denise Gilligan, Erren Harter, Jermy Hinkle, Travis Hitt, Joshua Jensen, Dennis Kear, Marc Magathan and Jay Vehige.
The deadline to apply was Friday.
Boyd is Executive Director of the Emporia Senior Center. Harter serves on the board of Emporia Country Club.
Hitt and Hinkle ran for City Commission last year but finished about 300 votes behind third-place winner Jamie Sauder.
Kear is executive director of the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center. Vehige is a founder of Emporia Community Action.
Information on the other applicants was not immediately available.
Rob Gilligan resigned from the city commission last week. He began a new job Monday leading the Cape Girardeau, Missouri Area Chamber of Commerce.
