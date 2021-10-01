TOPEKA – Keaton Tuttle wasn't interested in making excuses after Emporia High's 45-9 loss at Washburn Rural Friday night.
There were certainly excuses that could have been made, since the Spartans (1-4) were facing a Junior Blues (4-1) that is an established 6A power and that had nearly double the amount of available players Emporia had.
But Tuttle is trying to build a program that is based on individual and collective responsibility, and it all starts with him setting that example.
“We came across a team that was physical, they had a lot of size, and I didn’t have us prepared for that physicality or ready to go,” he said. “Personally, I could have had us a little bit more prepared. … I’m going to take this one on my shoulders, for sure.”
Washburn Rural’s physical dominance was apparent almost from the start.
Emporia got the ball first, went three-and-out right away and punted the ball to the Junior Blues, who started that drive from midfield. Washburn Rural was in the end zone a little more than two minutes later when quarterback Branton DeWeese threw a 16-yard TD pass to Robby Bolin with 7:45 left in the first quarter.
The same general series of events – a Spartan three-and-out followed by a Junior Blue touchdown – would be repeated three more times times, putting Washburn Rural on top 28-0 less than two minutes into the second period.
The game varied from that script after that, but only slightly and not in Emporia’s favor. The Spartans lost a fumble on their next drive and the Junior Blues scored a touchdown 22 seconds later. Then quarterback Cam Geitz threw a fluke interception – his first of the season – and the Junior Blues kicked a field goal.
The Emporia defense finally forced Washburn Rural to punt on its seventh drive with 5:08 left in the half. However, the offense stalled out again and the Junior Blues were in the end zone less than a minute after that.
The two teams went to the locker room with Washburn Rural on top 45-0.
Despite the deficit, Tuttle said his team did its best to stay locked in during the whole game and still came out after halftime with energy and desire.
“We had to make some adjustments at halftime, stuff we hadn’t run yet,” he said. “Our guys were open to it, they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s try it.’ So it’s nice to see that they’re right on the same page with us. They want to try to get things accomplished, they want to try to move the ball. And again, week five, they never quit. They still didn’t.”
Emporia certainly looked better in the second half, which was played with a running clock. While some of the perceived improvements could be attributed to Washburn Rural substituting younger, less experienced players, the Spartans did too and have been doing for much of the season.
“We had a lot of young guys in, getting some of their first varsity reps,” Tuttle said. “We say we’re young, but we had even younger guys getting in the game.”
Emporia finally got on the board with less than six minutes to go in the game when Geitz connected with Parker Leeds for a 77-yard touchdown pass. It was the third time this season those two have hooked up for a touchdown of more than 60 yards, and the fifth time Geitz has thrown a TD pass of more than 60 yards.
Meanwhile, the Spartan defense shut out the Junior Blues in the second half and even added some points on its own when it tackled Washburn Rural’s Drey Keller in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter, setting the final score at 45-9.
Tuttle knows that losses like this are part of the process when trying to rebuild a program that was somewhat of a shambles when he took over for the final two games of last season. But he also wants his players to get to the point where they truly believe that they can compete with anyone against whom the take the field.
“I tell them all the time, they’ve got arms and legs just like we do, they’ve got to go to school and everything else,” he said. “I tell our guys a lot, they’ve got to start believing in themselves, because I think for a while, they kind of haven’t. They’ve gone into the mode occasionally where it’s an expectation not to be on top.”
Tuttle added that not every player on the team has that mindset, but he also said that things need to get to the point where the culture and atmosphere around the Emporia program is one of confidence.
But to get to such a point, there is no room for justifications and cop-outs, even after a tough loss to an objectively superior opponent.
“We don’t use the excuse of being young or inexperienced or anything like that,” he said. “There’s just not a lot of excuses. We’ve just got to continue to get better.”
There’s no doubt about it: the growing pains are tough, and within a team setting, that can go one of two ways.
“I don’t want them turning on each other, for sure, because that can be easy to do, especially when you’re 1-4,” Tuttle said. “As they stay together as teammates, for each other, with each other -- they’re going through the same stuff every day -- I think there’s going to be a bond forged there that’s ultimately going to help them turn the tide.”
UP NEXT
The road ahead doesn’t get a whole lot easier for the Spartans, as they head back to Topeka next week to face Seaman.
The Vikings are 3-2 after falling to Manhattan 48-21 on Friday, but they already have sound wins over Hayden and Topeka West, both of whom beat Emporia earlier this season.
“They’re another really good team,” Tuttle said. “A big, physical team, a lot like Washburn Rural. They run a few different things, especially defensively, but they’re going to be strong, physical and ready to play.”
WASHBURN RURAL 45, EMPORIA 9
Emporia (1-4) – 0; 0; 0; 9; – 9
Washburn Rural (4-1) – 14; 31; 0; 0; – 45
SCORING PLAYS
Washburn Rural – DeWeese 16-yard pass to Bolin (Frederickson kick)
Washburn Rural – DeWeese 3-yard run (Frederickson kick)
Washburn Rural – Adams 24-yard run (Frederickson kick)
Washburn Rural – Adams 16-yard run (Frederickson kick)
Washburn Rural – DeWeese 9-yard pass to Adams (Frederickson kick)
Washburn Rural – Frederickson 27-yard FG
Washburn Rural – DeWeese 5-yard pass to Hanks (Frederickson kick)
Emporia – Geitz 77-yard pass to Leeds (Allemang kick)
Emporia – safety
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Emporia: Keys 17-42, Geitz 13-(minus) 8, Trujillo 2-(minus) 3. Washburn Rural: Ma’kenttis Adams 11-96, DeWeese 7-12, Boleski 3-(minus) 7, Keller 3-0, Team 1-(minus) 9.
RECEIVING – Emporia: Leeds 2-84, Woydziak 1-9, Trujillo 1-7, Stewart 1-4. Washburn Rural: Sabbarini 4-29, Bolin 3-36, Hanks 3-35, Hayes 3-27, Adams 2-13.
PASSING – Emporia: Geitz 5-11-1 104 yards. Washburn Rural: DeWeese 15-21-0 128 yards, Boleski 2-4-0 22 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.