The summer heat will be back soon. So enjoy these comfortable days in June.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 82 degrees Monday. That's six degrees below normal, and far from the 105-plus record heat of late June 2012.
But a slow warming trend is underway. Tuesday's forecast high is 86, followed by 89 Wednesday and 91 Thursday.
The humidity will rise as well, after being as low as 37% Monday afternoon. It was above 80% before dawn Tuesday.
The next chance for rain comes Friday afternoon, with a 50-50 chance for showers Friday night and Saturday. The early forecast for Independence Day has a 20% chance for rain and a high of 90.
