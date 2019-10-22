Fourteen-year-old and Emporia High School Freshman Braxton Higgins is quietly preparing for the event of his lifetime.
December 5-8, he will be in Tokyo, Japan, to compete and represent the United States as part of the Team USA gymnasts competing in the World Age Group Competition. He will be competing in trampoline and double-mini events.
Higgins is no stranger to competing in international competitions. His hard work and talent have taken him to the highest levels of the sport.
Since 2012, he has been a seven-time National Championship gold medalist — and placed in the top three in 17 out of 22 opportunities. In the 2017, World Age Group Competition in Sofia, Bulgaria, Higgins placed in the top 10 in two of his three events.
To achieve success at this level, Higgins spends his morning taking classes at Emporia High and the afternoons and evenings training.
Despite reaching this high level, there is no financial assistance to help Braxton travel and attend these competitions.
The trip to Tokyo will cost $10,000, and the Higgins family is hoping the community would consider sending a donation.
A GoFundMe page has been set up, but has only received two donations to total $150 of their $10,000 goal.
Donations can be made online and in person. To make a donation online, go to gofundme.com under the campaign name “Chasing Dreams-Road to Tokyo” or stop by any Lyon County State Bank location and donate through the Braxton Higgins Fund.
Wristbands supporting the trip can also be purchased for $5 at several area locations: Skywalkers Gymnastics, 526 Albert St.; Genesis Health Club, 1007 Commercial St.; Karma Hair Boutique, 1119 Commercial St.; Professional Printing, 315 Constitution St.; the Lyon County Rural Water District, 2501 W. 18th Ave.; Haag Pharmacy, 1400 W. 12th Ave.; Salsa Street, 1120 Commercial St.; 12th Ave. Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave.; the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, 1133 S. KS-99; and Holiday Resort at 2700 W. 30th Ave.
Any donation will help make a difference, so please consider helping Braxton represent Emporia and the United States at this international gymnastics competition.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
