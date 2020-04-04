EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Usually, this piece is titled “Pats on the Back,” but since we’re all practicing social distancing right now, “Saturday Salutes” seemed like a more appropriate title. The following folks deserve a salute ...
• The Emporia City Commission for doing the right thing by allowing the Emporia Police Department to enforce stay-at-home orders.
• Emporian Katie Just for organizing an Easter egg hunt that will allow area families to enjoy a holiday tradition while observing social distance.
• Former Emporia resident Dr. Joseph Bosiljevac for giving us a “man-on-the-street” account of what it’s like in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Emporia native Elijah Williams for sharing his experiences in San Francisco during the pandemic.
• Bill McKernan for being named the new director of facilities at Emporia State University.
• Emporia Public Schools Student and Family Resource Specialist Heather Wagner for continuing her work to help families in need in our community.
• ESB Financial for offering to defer loans for families and businesses impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Fanestil Meats for moving forward on its plans to break ground on a 40,000-square-foot production facility in west Emporia.
• Granada Theatre Director Rebeca Herrera, who is working hard to reschedule entertainment that had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
• CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness for doing their part in helping people maintain their mental health during the ongoing crisis.
• All of the area nonprofits, which are still trying to provide services to the community despite limitations both physical and economic.
• Trolley House Distillery Owner Josh Williams along with his parents, Rex and Debbie, and KC Crist for working together to alter the business to making hand sanitizer for local first responders.
• Members of Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center for doing all they can to help respond to COVID-19 and keeping the community informed on its presence in our community.
• Doctors, nurses and other health care staff who are taking extra precautions to keep the community healthy.
• Our local grocery store workers who are doing their best to keep shelves stocked through the madness.
• And finally, a big shout out to everyone who is practicing social distancing. We can’t flatten the curve unless we all work together. Stay home if you can, stay healthy. And wash your hands.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.