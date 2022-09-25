It started with a potato bar. It ended with gift baskets of wine, chocolate and much more.
In between, Family Promise of the Flint Hills raised money for its efforts to help people dealing with real or potential homelessness in the Emporia area.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It started with a potato bar. It ended with gift baskets of wine, chocolate and much more.
In between, Family Promise of the Flint Hills raised money for its efforts to help people dealing with real or potential homelessness in the Emporia area.
The nonprofit held its “Year of Promise” fundraising dinner and auction Saturday evening at First United Methodist Church.
“I would consider last night’s banquet successful for our first banquet,” Executive Director Jessica Corpening said by email Sunday. “We had almost 70 people in attendance.”
Corpening estimated the event raised more than $2,000.
Corpening presented a summary of the agency’s activities. She said a Family Promise graduate also spoke about how the program helped her and her daughter.
September marks one year since Family Promise began serving people across the area. The agency’s website says it has provided more than 1,050 meals and provided more than 375 nights of shelter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.