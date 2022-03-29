One of the beauties of produce is its freshness. I am grateful that soon we may have our wonderful farmers markets available again.
Sometimes, though, you lose that one zucchini in the bottom of the crisper drawer, or you buy an entire stalk of celery when you only needed two ribs. Perhaps you got the 2-pound bag of mini-carrots because it was on sale, but your recipe only needed five, your salads used another five at a time and that last pound of carrots is starting to look suspicious.
This has happened to all of us, and it happened to me last week with my celery. It hasn’t bothered me in the past to lose a few ribs of celery due to longevity; it bothers me a whole lot more to not have celery when I need it. However, facing half a stalk of limp celery last week hurt my soul. It is horrible to waste food right now. I couldn’t just throw that into the compost, and it wasn’t presentable for sharing.
It had to be cooked.
Then, I found the wayward zucchini. It was ugly, but still firm. A little dehydrated, the skin dented. It had to be cooked.
A strange brown blob in the back corner looked alarming. Yes, half a pound of portabellinis, much worse for wear but not spoiled. They had to be cooked.
I could have made up a pot roast and used all of that as seasoning. I could have hidden them in a vegetable soup. Instead, I chose a risotto: warm, creamy rice seasoned with diced vegetables.
Risotto is an Italian rice, readily available in town, usually near the regular rice. If you can’t find risotto (rih-SO-toe), you can use long-grain white rice. If you do, consider stirring in some heavy cream at the end to improve the texture.
Traditionally, risotto is prepared entirely by hand, stirring in a ladle of hot broth one at a time until fully absorbed. This way is soothing, zen-like and takes a good 45 minutes of constant attention. You can put in about 15 minutes and then pop it into the oven and get an equally delicious result.
So! I showed my aging veggies some tender love and care, trimming away the questionable, cutting the celery and zucchini into a small dice (also, some onion), cutting the mushrooms into large chunks for texture.
A cup of risotto, three cups of hot chicken stock, a cup of shredded cheese and I could rest easy, knowing I didn’t waste precious, fresh produce bought with hard-earned money.
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
You can do a lot with this recipe — add-ins, different stocks, more wine-less stock, different cheeses. Do use a genteel, meltable cheese and a white wine, unless you like eating things the shade of Pepto-Bismol.
My dish last week used Swiss cheese since I was out of parmesan. I have also used mozzarella, but Parmigiano-Reggiano is perfection.
Oven-baked Risotto
1 cup Arborio rice
3 - 4 cups simmering chicken stock, with or without white wine
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
1 Tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 - 1/2 cup flavorings, if desired
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Get a heavy-bottomed pan with a lid, such as a Dutch oven, large saucier or wide skillet — risotto likes to cook in a wide, thin layer, instead of something like a saucepan or stockpot — and melt the butter in the oil over medium-high heat.
Add the rice and stir until well-coated. Add up to a cup of the flavorings, such as diced vegetables or chopped herbs, and stir until herbs are wilted or vegetables are opaque. Season with salt and pepper, then add 3 cups of the hot stock.
Stir well, cover and place in the oven. Check the risotto at 30 minutes to see if it’s getting dry. If it is, stir in another cup of stock or wine (or half-and-half). The risotto should be done at 45 minutes; you can tell if the grains are tender and moist. My risotto is usually ready at 40 minutes.
Remove from the oven, add a little more stock if it seems dry. Stir in the cheese (and a dash of cream, if desired), adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed, and serve hot. It’s a wonderful side dish, or even a main dish.
