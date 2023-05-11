The Emporia High School girls swim team finished third at the Centennial League meet at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka on Thursday afternoon.
Emporia finished with 300 team points. Washburn Rural won the league title with 520 points.
Allisyn Weiss finished second in diving with a score of 446.25, just 1.45 points behind Topeka High’s Brianna Devlin. It was a career-high for Weiss in an 11-dive event. Jacey Stutler took fourth with a score of 354.80.
On the swim side, Alison Brown led Emporia with a third-place finish in the 200 free (2:20.99).
The 400 free relay team of Arianna Hamilton, Adeiah Heffner, Alison Brown and Ryan Peak finished fourth with a time of 4:22.31. That was 10 seconds better than their seed time and is a state consideration time.
The 200 free relay team of Stutler, Hamilton, Brown and Peak finished fourth with a time of 1:54.94.
Six Lady Spartans were named to All-Centennial League teams. Weiss and Brown were second-team selections while Peak, Hamilton, Heffner and Stutler were named honorable mention.
Emporia Top Finishers
200 medley relay: 8. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Jacey Stutler – 2:22.99
200 free: 3. Alison Brown – 2:20.99
200 IM: 10. Adeiah Heffner – 3:02.31
50 free: 8. Ryan Peak – 28.43
Diving: 2. Allisyn Weiss – 446.25
100 fly: 8. Adeiah Heffner – 1:33.05
100 free: 7. Ryan Peak – 1:04.10
500 free: 9. Alison Brown – 6:40.37
200 free relay: 4. Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown, Ryan Peak – 1:54.94
100 back: 10. Brooke Monroe – 1:19.32
100 breast: 11. Camryn Spafford – 1:31.57
400 free relay: 4. Arianna Hamilton, Adeiah Heffner, Alison Brown, Ryan Peak – 4:22.31
