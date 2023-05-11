Allisyn Weiss league

Allisyn Weiss (center) with her runner-up medal at the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Thursday.

 Courtesy Barb Clark

The Emporia High School girls swim team finished third at the Centennial League meet at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka on Thursday afternoon.

Emporia finished with 300 team points. Washburn Rural won the league title with 520 points.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.