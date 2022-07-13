Luke Marshall

Luke Marshall had three hits and drove in two runs in the second game of Emporia's doubleheader on Wednesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia Jr's baseball team split a doubleheader against the Lyon County Baseball Club at Soden's Grove on Wednesday night.

Emporia won the second game 6-5 after dropping the first game by a score of 14-6.

More to come.

