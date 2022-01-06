TOPEKA – The Emporia High swim and dive team took second out of 10 teams at the Emporia Invite held at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka Wednesday.
Seaman placed first with 387 team points while the Spartans registered 319 points to edge out third-place Washburn Rural, which put up 317.
It was Emporia's first meet after winter break and head coach Jamie Dawson said she was impressed by her team's performance in the pool.
"Boys swam really well after two weeks out of the water and a few out sick so we had to sub some new people in places they don't normally swim," she said.
Braxton Higgins won the diving competition to continue his career undefeated streak. His 272.85 points put him well ahead of second-place finisher Jason Cowdin of Topeka High with 214.40.
The Spartans' best individual finish in the swimming pool was Richard Dorneker's fourth-place time of 7:16.54 in the 500-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Logan Woydziak, Kaden Woydziak, Will Walker and Cam Geitz also took fourth at 1:46.52.
Emporia Results
200-yard freestyle: 7. Tyler Luthi, 2:37.51; 8. Richard Dorneker, 2:38.34; 9. Ian Navarro, 2:40.43.
200-yard IM: 6. Logan Woydziak, 2:59.13; 7. Aiden Skiles 3:11.74.
50-yard freestyle: 7. Cam Geitz, 25.95; 11. Will Walker, 26.44; 20. Kaden Woydziak, 28.54; 24. Maddox Rusco, 29.17; 39. Finneas Reynolds, 32.42; 40. Corbin B'Hymer, 32.83; 41. Brayden Morgan, 32.56; 47. Quinn Dold, 36.74; 49. Landon Bird, 37.43; 50. Andrew Cunningham, 37.95; 52. Keith Dix, 39.77; 53. Cody Garriott, 42.01.
100-yard butterfly: 7. Tyler Luthi, 1:41.34; 8. Aiden Skiles, 1:46.31.
100-yard freestyle: 9. Cam Geitz, 1:00.57; 17. Kaden Woydziak, 1:08.61; 36. Quinn Dold, 1:26.84; 37. Brayden Morgan, 1:27.45; 38. Andrew Cunningham, 1:29.81; 40. Cody Garriott, 1:39.89, 41. Keith Dix, 1:41.10.
500-yard freestyle: 4. Richard Dorneker, 7:16.54; 5. Finneas Reynolds, 7:42.14; 8. Broden Podrebarac, 8:03.99.
100-yard backstroke: 9. Will Walker, 1:19.48; 13. Maddox Rusco, 1:34.68; 17. Ian Navarro, 1:49.15.
100-yard breaststroke: 11. Logan Woydziak, 1:21.98; 15. Shane Anderson, 1:29.51, 19. Broden Podrebarac, 1:39.83.
200-yard medley relay: 10. Finneas Reynolds, Broden Podrebarac, Aiden Skiles, Brayden Morgan, 2:37.45.
200-yard freestyle relay: 4. Logan Woydziak, Kaden Woydziak, Will Walker, Cam Geitz, 1:46.52; 12. Ian Navarro, Maddox Rusco, Brayden Morgan, Quinn Dold, 2:13.64; 14. Keith Dix, Andrew Cunningham, Cody Garriott, Corbin B'Hymer, 2:38.18.
400-yard freestyle relay: 7. Cam Geitz, Ian Navarro, Aiden Skiles, Kaden Woydziak, 4:33.51, 8. Shane Anderson, Corbin B'Hymer, Tyler Luthi, Richard Dorneker, 4:51.12; 12. Finneas Reynolds, Andrew Cunningham, Broden Podrebarac, Landon Bird, 5:34.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.