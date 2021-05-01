Emporia City Commissioners will consider increasing the city’s water tap fees by almost 715% next week in a move that some city staff say will help control costs.
While the fee increase would not affect all consumers, some critics say the increase is a poorly timed attempt to balance the budget.
Tap fees are charges which are assessed to install a new water and sewer connection during new construction. The city’s current water tap fees are $126.50 for a 5/8-inch pipe and $135 for a 1-inch pipe. The proposal, brought forth by Finance Director Janet Harrouff during Wednesday’s study session, would increase those fees to $1,100.
Harrouff said the $1,100 fee is the exact amount that it costs the city to perform a water tap. Essentially, she said, the city has been subsidizing water tap fees at a nearly $1,000 loss for each tap.
If the city raised the water tap fee to $1,100, it would just break even.
The meter costs the city $224, while the pit, lid, rain and shut-off valves, and the yoke run up costs of $800. Physical labor costs for the tap is $225 - 294 — depending on the size of the pipe.
And, Harrouff said Emporia has the lowest water tap fees compared to other Kansas cities of comparable size, trends and challenges.
“I do know the contractors that have called as to what the water taps are for new businesses laugh — literally laugh — when I tell them what the cost is,” she said. “They are just in total shock at what our fees are.”
Mayor Rob Gilligan said he wasn’t comfortable with such a steep jump in costs — especially after months of conversations revolved around making housing more affordable in the community.
“We require you to use our service. We don’t allow anybody else to provide water service,” he said. “We’re the exclusive provider and then now we want to change our rules to tell you that you have to cover 100% of our costs to provide a service we’re requiring you to take.”
Gilligan said he did not understand how, as a commission, their first act could be raising the cost “of every new home $1,000 off the bat.”
Commissioners Becky Smith and Susan Brinkman, however, disagreed with Gilligan’s contention that raising the fees would present a barrier to bringing new homes to the Emporia market.
“We’ve been looking at all of our fees across the board,” Smith said in an interview after the meeting. “We’ve tried holding steady, but at some point the city has to at least start to break even so that we do not have to raise the mill levy, which hasn’t been done in decades by the city.”
Smith said no one at the city could remember when the tap fees were last reviewed, and given that Emporia’s rates were “completely in the basement,” it was time to review the city’s fee structure.
“The staff brought it to our attention and basically, we just asked what does it cost us to put in the water taps of different sizes? They brought it back and said that’s exactly what we need to charge,” she said. “We understand we’re working with housing and trying to do that, but really, we have to start at least breaking even as the city so we can continue all the services across the board without having to raise taxes or mill levies.”
Brinkman agreed, telling The Gazette that the commission wasn’t out to “make money” for the city. She said if no one could remember when the tap fees were last revisited, it was time to reassess those fees.
“Obviously if we don’t know how long ago it was that we looked at that time, they’re probably not keeping pace with the cost of the equipment and what we have to do just to pay for itself,” she said. “It’s not to make money; that’s not the idea of a city.”
Brinkman felt it was a good move to compare Emporia’s pricing structure to similar cities in order to get a larger picture of how the city stands.
Local realtor Jamie Sauder, owner of Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, said he found out about the increases while watching the study session online. Sauder said while he felt it was a good idea to compare the city’s pricing structures to other communities, he felt it was a bad time to implement an increase of this size all at once.
“The challenging part of going to the break even from the city’s perspective is in that cost is 100% going to get passed onto whoever the new homeowner is going to be in the construction process,” he said. “I’m all for responsible government, but this just seems like a bad time and a badly timed decision to want to try and claw back all the way with one change of the pricing structure.”
Sauder said he did not think a $1,100 fee would deter or inhibit new construction; rather, with the cost of materials being what it is right now, it would just add another layer of expense to already inflated prices.
“This isn’t going to be a big revenue generator for the city,” he said. “Whatever they’ve written off in the past, if they were to break even on that, it’s not going to make or break the budget on the city. That’s why it seems like trying to get it all at once is a drastic move in my mind.”
Smith said it should not be a huge issue to build a $1,100 fee into construction costs.
“They can build it into their homeowner costs upfront,” she said. “It’s not like it’s a hidden fee. When you come across towns that are charging three or four more times than this, then we’re still in the middle of the pack — we’re not the most expensive. This is just an upfront fee that you need to pay and overall, it’s a minor thing to deal with. ... What we’re talking about is around $1,000 which is not insignificant money, but in the overall development design, usually that is a minor fee.”
Still, Sauder said he would like to see commissioners do more comparisons — such as the prices of plumbing services in those cities as well.
“It would be responsible to compare what the cost of plumbing or hiring a professional plumber is in other communities as well compared to us,” he said. “And that’s not a knock on our plumbers. We just have so few plumbers available and they’re in such high demand that a price for plumbing services I would bet is more expensive than it is in other areas, unfortunately.”
Gilligan pointed out that the city’s subsidization of water tap fees made up a small percentage of the city’s $4 million water fund and questioned whether that was really the cause of any deficits in that fund.
“I just think that’s a pretty big swing on a small, minor problem right now for our budget, but that’s just me personally,” he said. “Water service, to me, seems like a weird place for us to start saying we want to get 100% return on our dollars invested.”
But Brinkman said this wasn’t the first time the commission had discussed the water tap fees in recent weeks — or the $1,100 price in particular.
“The first time we studied the item, nobody was concerned about bringing it to that level,” she said. “Obviously, the second time it came up there was some concern.”
Brinkman said she was fine with bringing the fee up to the $1,100 level, but she’s also OK with a compromise. She told The Gazette that she would be happy to consider an incremental increase over a period of time to give developers and contractors more time to prepare for those increases if needed. Or, a different plan altogether.
She praised Harrouff’s work putting the proposal together.
“I have to trust that our staff knows their job,” Brinkman said. “This is coming from Janet, our finance director. She’s been recognized by her industry and her peers every year for, I think, 24 years. There’s no reason to believe that this isn’t accurate information.”
