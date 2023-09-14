The Emporia High School volleyball team extended its winning streak to 12 games as it swept a triangular against Topeka West and Salina South in Topeka on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans won all four matches on the night, sweeping Salina South 25-19, 25-16 before topping Topeka West, 25-18, 25-10.
