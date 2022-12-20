The Emporia State women’s basketball team lost its first conference game of the season on Monday afternoon to Missouri Western, 82-74.
The Lady Hornets struggled early as the Griffons jumped out to a 9-0 lead. They extended it to 18-7 before Emporia State closed the quarter on a 10-0 run with six points coming from Tre’Zure Jobe to cut the deficit to one.
Missouri Western would respond and open the second quarter with a 15-2 run to take its largest lead of the game at 33-19. But Emporia State kept fighting as they went on a 17-2 run of their own to once again make it a one-point game with just 30 seconds left in the half. The Griffons were able to knock down a three-pointer to take a 40-36 lead into the half.
Emporia State played better in the third quarter, taking its first lead of the game when Jobe converted a free throw with 3:19 remaining and went on a 10-4 run to close the quarter with a 59-56 lead.
After a Missouri Western three-pointer and a Jobe jumper, the Griffons went on a 9-0 run to take a 66-61 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. ESU was able to trim the deficit to two points, but would get no closer than that.
“I thought our players gave good effort today,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It’s a tough game to play in, 1:30 on a Monday afternoon right before Christmas break. We did a lot of things really well but didn’t shoot the ball well at all today. It was a very poor shooting effort and they shot it at a very high percentage. We have to just be better and more efficient on the offensive end for us to become the team we want to be.”
Jobe led all scorers with a season-high 31 points and Ehlaina Hartman also reached double-figures, adding 13 for the Lady Hornets.
Emporia State (8-2, 4-1 MIAA) will return to action following the holiday break when it takes on Bethel College on Thursday, Dec. 29 at White Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
