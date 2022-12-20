Tre'Zure Jobe

Tre'Zure Jobe scored a season-high 31 points for Emporia State on Monday.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women’s basketball team lost its first conference game of the season on Monday afternoon to Missouri Western, 82-74.

The Lady Hornets struggled early as the Griffons jumped out to a 9-0 lead. They extended it to 18-7 before Emporia State closed the quarter on a 10-0 run with six points coming from Tre’Zure Jobe to cut the deficit to one.

