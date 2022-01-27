After a short break Wednesday, Lyon County League Tournament action resumes Thursday at White Auditorium.
BOYS
The 4 p.m. consolation game pits No. 6 Hartford (5-7, 3-4 LCL) against No. 7 Southern Coffey County (5-6, 1-6 LCL). The Jaguars lost a close contest to Madison 37-34 on Monday while the Titans fell to Burlingame 56-19.
No. 8 Marais Des Cygnes Valley (2-10, 0-7 LCL) plays No. 5 Waverly (5-7, 3-4 LCL) in the 7 p.m consolation game. MdCV was trounced by Lebo Tuesday, losing 74-23. Waverly lost to Olpe 43-22 in Tuesday’s early contest.
In Friday’s semifinal matchups, No. 1 Lebo (12-0, 7-0 LCL) squares off against No. 4 Olpe (6-7, 3-4 LCL) at 7 p.m. The Wolves cruised by the Eagles earlier this month 73-20. Olpe will be challenged by the team speed of Lebo.
Also on Friday, No. 3 Madison (9-2, 5-2 LCL) meets No. 2 Burlingame (11-2, 6-1 LCL) at 4 p.m. in the most intriguing matchup of the four games.
The Bearcats defeated the Bulldogs on Jan. 11, 44-35. But Madison has been scorching the LCL earth as of late, winning four consecutive league games. Each squad has a legitimate offensive threat. Madison’s Yolaine Luthi scored 13 points with three assists against Hartford. She averaged 14.1 points per game last year as a sophomore. The Bearcats’ Kaylin Noonan recorded 15 points in Burlingame’s win over SCC on Monday. Noonan averaged 15.2 points per game last year as a freshman.
The No. 8 Hartford Jaguars (2-10, 0-7 LCL) take on the No. 5 Waverly Bulldogs (6-6, 4-3 LCL) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation bracket matchup. Hartford lost to a strong Olpe squad 68-31 Tuesday and will play a Waverly team that lost to Burlingame 60-51.
No. 6 Marais Des Cygnes Valley (5-7, 2-5 LCL) meets No. 7 Southern Coffey County (3-9, 1-6 LCL) in the 5:30 p.m. contest.
On Friday, No. 2 Lebo (9-3, 5-2) and No. 3 Madison (9-2, 5-2) face off at 5:30 p.m in a semifinal. The Wolves defeated the Bulldogs two weeks ago 59-52. The Wolves will have to find the defensive answer to Madison’s prolific scorer Drew Stutesman, who dropped 29 on MdCV. But Lebo’s Landon Grimmett is always a threat to put up big numbers.
The 8:30 p.m. Friday semifinal features last year’s state champion No. 1 Olpe Eagles (12-1, 7-0) and the No. 4 Burlingame Bearcats (8-4, 4-3). Olpe handled Hartford 68-31 Tuesday, and Burlingame got by Waverly 60-51.
