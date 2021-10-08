The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High soccer team snapped a two-match losing skid with a 1-0 home win over Seaman Thursday night.
The game was scoreless through 78 minutes but the Spartans finally broke through when Jefry Linares scored with 1:58 left.
The goal was Linares’ ninth of the season, tying him with Edwin Maciel for most on the team.
On Tuesday, the Spartans fell on the road at Trinity Academy 5-0.
The Knights held a 1-0 lead at halftime but unloaded for four additional goals in the final 40 minutes.
The Spartans are now 7-4-1 and will head on the road to play Berean Academy on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.