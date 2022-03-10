DODGE CITY— The Olpe boys basketball team throttled Troy 51-21 Wednesday in the first round of the 1A Division I state tournament.
The Eagles (23-1) advance to Friday’s 2 p.m. meeting with Macksville High School (22-2). This is Olpe’s 14th trip to the state tournament.
Successful outcomes in structured basketball are the result of strong defensive play. The Eagles embody that philosophy. It’s almost their mantra, and it showed in Wednesday’s 30-point blowout of the Trojans.
“Obviously, defense kind of set the tone…our defense has kinda been something we’ve leaned on all year,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.
The Eagles have only allowed 29 points per game this season. Their strategy is to take opponents out of their game comfort zone and disrupt continuity.
“We don’t want them to get comfortable,” Schmidt said. “They kind of have to do some things they don’t really like to do.”
Olpe jumped out early in the contest, executing a 10-0 run before the Trojans converted two free throws. The Eagles scored 12 points and recorded 11 rebounds in the first quarter alone. Their stingy man defense forced several Troy turnovers in the first 16 minutes.
The Trojans went 0 for 18 shooting in the first half, with all six of their first-half points coming from the free-throw line. Troy’s Jerrit Norris, who averaged 16 points per game this year, only mustered three points in each half.
The Eagles labored on offense, but Olpe’s prolific scorer and rebounder, senior Derek Hoelting, dominated the early quarters, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight boards.
“Obviously, Derek Hoelting was big offensively,” Schmidt said. “Especially in the first half. We didn’t shoot it particularly well. A couple of kids that usually shoot the ball better struggled a little bit tonight, but when you can lean on that defense, that makes that stuff a little easier.”
Junior Truman Bailey and senior Damon Redeker combined for 12 points.
Olpe will seemingly face a more aggressive competitor in Macksville. Schmidt said Macksville’s guards are quick, agile and dynamic. And not allowing them to penetrate is critical.
But the Mustangs’ long-levered post player is also a cause for concern. Junior forward Ryan Kuckelman — 6-foot-6 —averages nearly 12 points per game and pulls down nine rebounds a contest.
“They kinda work through him,” Schmidt said. “He does a lot little things very well. They let him get the ball pretty easy. We gotta make him work a little harder.”
