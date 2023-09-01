High school football season is finally upon us, and the Emporia High School football team begins its season tonight at Welch Stadium.
The Spartans will welcome Pittsburg to town, a team which it had a dramatic overtime win over a season ago.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
High school football season is finally upon us, and the Emporia High School football team begins its season tonight at Welch Stadium.
The Spartans will welcome Pittsburg to town, a team which it had a dramatic overtime win over a season ago.
Senior quarterback Sheldon Stewart said winning over this team a year ago gives them confidence going in.
“It gives us some confidence going in and we want to beat them again,” Stewart said. “We want to do better than last year and we have a chip on our shoulder.”
Stewart will be Emporia’s starting quarterback this season and got a good amount of time at the position last year while starter Fred Jackson dealt with an injury. He feels that experience will help him.
“I think it prepared me a lot,” Stewart said. “I learned a lot last year and got better over the summer. I can make reads and decisions way better than last year, for sure.”
Head coach Kaden Glinsmann feels like the time has flown by since he got into town in May. He is glad to get the season underway.
“It feels like it’s been 30 seconds from since I got here in May,” Glinsmann said. “I’m more excited for these kids. They’ve put in so much work over the summer. We had about three weeks of practices and they’ve had to battle the heat, so it’s been a lot for them. They’ve persevered with a smile on their face and I couldn’t be more thankful to be head coach of the Emporia Spartans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.