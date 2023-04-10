Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State track team came away with seven event championships, five provisional qualifiers and 18 top-three finishers at the David Suenram Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kan. on Saturday.
The throws were very successful for the Hornets on Saturday. Alyssa Conway got things started with a win in the women’s hammer throw. She had a provisional qualifier of 56.93m (186-9) to better her previous season’s best by almost three feet. She has the second-best mark in the MIAA and moves up to seventh in the nation as of Saturday night.
Travis Morrison cracked the 18-meter mark for the first time this season with a provisional qualifier of 18.08m (59-3.75) to place second in the men’s shot put. He took over the top spot in the MIAA and is ranked sixth in the nation as of Saturday night.
Competing in his first collegiate meet, freshman Brooks Lowe had a provisional qualifier in the men’s javelin. He threw 65.65m (215-5) to place third in the event. As of Saturday night, he is ranked eighth in the nation but fourth in the MIAA.
Emporia State swept the titles in the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles, with both recording provisional qualifying times.
Abigael Reid ran 1:01.17 to win the women’s 400m hurdles in the third fastest time in Emporia State history. She is currently the MIAA leader in the event and ranked sixth in the nation as of Saturday night.
Davion Scott led a 1-2-3 finish for the Emporia State men in the 400m hurdles. He ran a provisional qualifier of 53.24 followed by Chase Rooney with a time of 53.33 to place second while Jake Johnson ran 53.68 to place third. Scott’s time is tied with teammate Brock Merz, who placed fifth in a time of 54.52 in Pittsburg, for third in the MIAA this season.
Emporia State combined to win the last four events on the track on Saturday night.
Hannah Showalter started the streak by winning the women’s 5000m in a time of 18:37.39 before Asher Moen ran 15:18.81 to capture the men’s 5000m. Moen led a 1-2-3 sweep in the men’s 5000m as Henry Jones finished second in 15:27.29 while Cody Achilles ran 15:35.12 to place third.
Lauren Carlson, Abigael Reid, Hollie Marlow, and Jasmine Hurla ran 3:54.61 to wrap up the women’s competition with the 4x400m relay championship.
The Hornets ended the night with a championship in the men’s 4x400m relay. Guy Ramos, Julian Johnson, Brock Merz, and Jack Watson ran 3:14.48 for Emporia State’s sixth championship on the track at Carnie Smith Stadium on Saturday.
Emporia State will next travel to Lawrence, Kan. to take part in the 100th Anniversary edition of the KU Relays. Action is scheduled to start on Thursday at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
