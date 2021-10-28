ALLEN — Sportswriter Neil Hayes once wrote in a book about the legendary De La Salle High School football program that, “Victories are a byproduct of a larger vision.” Emphasize the vision of a meaningful life, and winning will take care of itself.
The Northern Heights Wildcats are winless this year, but that doesn’t mean they’re not winning. The Wildcats could have declared, “We’re good. We’re out,” anytime during the season. But they chose not to. Some victories aren’t won on the field.
“If the only thing you take out of this is the final score, then you missed out on the lots of opportunities to get better,” said Northern Heights head football coach Todd Callahan. “You want to win, but you may have a season like we’ve had. But I think we’ve learned a lot of things. Just about life and adversity and hard work and commitment and getting better. And those things you have to apply in your every day.”
Callahan is originally from Omaha, Nebraska, but came from Abilene, where he spent several years as a defensive and offensive line coach. He was hired at the end of July, which placed the program behind the proverbial eight-ball in its preparation. Coming onboard late made it difficult to assess the players’ abilities and skillsets.
“Obviously, there were some challenges — and there still is challenges, of course — not really having a summer, not having an opportunity to get to know the kids,” he said.
But there were deeper issues to resolve.
“Looking at last year’s film — no criticism to anybody — but there just was a giant lack of fundamentals,” Callahan said. “So we’ve really spent almost all of this season just getting better at the fundamentals: tackling, blocking, running the alleys…angles, that type of stuff.”
The coaching staff has simplified the situation by scaling the offense and defense to the players’ skill levels. Callahan said they didn’t enter the season with a particular offensive system. The focus was on developing the aforementioned fundamentals. However, the team has found an offensive identity in the last few games.
“We’ve been running a variation of the single-wing…we needed to get some power,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of movement within it, so it’s kind of hard to prepare for. … It’s not really ideally where we’ll probably end up at. But it’s kind of what’s working for now.”
The Wildcats have kept the defense simple too. Northern Heights runs 3-4 or 4-4 without stunts and twists, and the secondary plays basic zone formations.
“One of the positive things is the last couple of weeks we’re starting to click a little bit,” Callahan said. “We’re kind of starting to figure out things. … The kids are starting to respond. … Fundamentally we’ve gotten better.”
Injuries have also decimated the team. Six of the 11 starters are out for the season. The silver lining is that several of the younger players have had to fill in, gaining valuable game experience.
“And that would be a positive because we’ve had to put in a lot of young guys, freshmen and sophomores,” he said.
Callahan didn’t intend to be a head coach. It wasn’t a box that needed to be checked.
“I never really wanted to be a head coach. It’s never been a desire of mine,” he said. “I’m not trying to get to that next level, and the next level and the next level in my career. I just look at it as an opportunity to help out.”
He said the team has become mentally strong, a necessity during a winless campaign.
“They really are an incredible group of young men,” Callahan said. “They’ve impressed me in all kinds of different ways…the attitudes are great, efforts great. There’s been some negatives, but there’s been more positives than negatives for sure.”
Parents and administration have been “really cool,” he said. “I haven’t given them much on the scoreboard to be encouraged about, but I think they understand what we’re doing.”
And what they’re doing is winning at life.
“Our philosophy is sometimes there’s adversity in life, and there’s two things you can do: You can either complain about it, or you can get better from it,” Callahan said.
The Wildcats are getting better.
