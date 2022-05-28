The National Teacher Hall of Fame will soon come under new leadership as its longtime director prepares for her next big adventure.
Carol Strickland will retire after nine years at the helm. She will continue working in the background as a consultant as interim director Ken Weaver takes over.
“I often said this is my dream job because I love teaching and I love students,” she said. “I have been able to network with great educations across the country over the years, and that’s something that will never be replaced. No one can ever take that away from me.”
Strickland took over as director of the the National Teacher Hall of Fame in 2013. A lifelong educator with more than 50 years in education, including 30 years teaching speech and debate at Emporia Public Schools, Strickland was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.
“I had a connection with the Hall of Fame for a number of years,” she said. “I got to do a welcoming speech for the class of 1999 when I was the Teacher of the Year for Kansas and got to meet [Bolivian-American educator] Jaime Escalante. I met all of these people like that, who just make a difference.”
Strickland continued volunteering and working with the Hall of Fame following her induction. During that time she had learned of the organization’s financial struggles, which resulted in the NTHF giving up its space on the old College of Emporia campus.
“Basically, as members of the board, we knew there was a real problem,” she said.
The solution to that problem was finding a new executive director. Strickland didn’t originally think she fit the bill, but felt a strong connection to the Hall of Fame.
“I had a vested interest and I was worried about the future of the Hall of Fame,” she said. “I remember Matt Zimmerman, who was our city manager at the time, took me aside and said, ‘You know, what happens in the next six months to a year will determine whether the Hall of Fame survives.’ That hit me, because I had never thought of it that way.”
Strickland, who had retired from USD 253 in 2006, was already teaching adjunct classes at Emporia State University when she put in her application.
“I was happy with what I was doing, but I thought maybe I could help,” she said. “And for some reason, they picked me. I was very happy, but I was a also a little frightened at the same time.”
Under Strickland’s leadership, the National Teacher Hall of Fame began to flourish. She got organizations like the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers on board. She reached out to corporate entities like Bank of America and Southwest Airlines.
“We needed to go beyond what we were doing, just honoring the teachers,” Strickland said. “We needed to do programming, we needed to do recruitment of future teachers.”
The annual inductions became a weeklong event, filled with city tours, community events and more. While some members of the board suggested years ago that the Hall of Fame be moved elsewhere, Strickland was adamant that it stay in Emporia.
“This is Teacher Town USA,” she said. “Teacher Magazine said that back in 2000 when they came for the induction and they saw how the community embraced teachers.”
Strickland said it’s been a pleasure working with inductees from around the country and watching them make differences in their communities over the years.
“We’ve inspired people to get out of their comfort zones,” she said. “We’ve really got some great spokespeople out there for education and what’s going on, and what’s great about American education.”
When asked how it feels to be credited as the director who saved the Hall of Fame, Strickland demured.
“I think anybody who was passionate about education could have saved it,” she said. “I guess that’s why I felt so driven to make sure that it wasn’t just surviving, that it was thriving.”
Then, on Dec. 14, 2012, 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The tragedy set Strickland on edge.
“I went to the board and I said we needed to do something,” she said. “I didn’t know what, but that was the beginning of the memorial. We got a lot of people — John Mallon and Mark Runge and so many people involved — and we were able to raise $300,000 for the memorial. That gave us national visibility for the Hall of Fame that we hadn’t really had in the past.”
The National Memorial to Fallen Educators was dedicated on 2014 and became a national monument in 2018.
Strickland said she’s grateful to the Emporia community for all of the support of the Hall of Fame and the memorial. She’s looking forward to staying in the community past retirement, but don’t expect her to go gently into the night.
“I’m still an educator,” she said. “I’m still hoping to be actively involved in changing and transforming education and what we think it should be.”
