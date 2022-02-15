Valentine's Day is over. But red remains a key color Tuesday, especially for people going outside.
The National Weather Service has put nearly all of Kansas under a Red Flag Warning from 12:00-7:00 p.m. The only exception is the northwest corner of the state.
“Outdoor burning is not recommended,” an alert early Tuesday said.
"Burning is not allowed!" the Lyon County Sheriff's Office posted later on Facebook. The Emporia Fire Department also wrote that controlled burns are prohibited under the warning.
South winds during the afternoon are expected to blow between 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45. The humidity will be low, between 20-30%.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the weather alert said.
This happens to be Kansas Wildfire Awareness Week. The State Fire Marshal's Office reports Kansas had almost 5,000 “vegetation-related fires” last year. They killed two people, injured 20 more and left more than $4 million in damage to 185,000 acres of land.
An approaching storm system will change everything Wednesday. Rain could develop in Emporia during the afternoon.
But then the temperature will drop sharply, making freezing rain, sleet and snow possible before sunrise Thursday. There even could be “thunder-snow,” as thunder is not ruled out with the storm.
Snow could become heavy in Emporia Thursday morning. Forecasters in Topeka say there's a two-thirds chance of a four-inch snowfall, before the system moves out in the afternoon.
The temperature will have a wide swing in coming days as well. Tuesday's forecast high is 68 degrees, but the Friday morning low could be 10.
