NOTE: This story will be updated as the hearing continues - 1:30pm:
A preliminary hearing began Monday for two suspects in the 2017 killing of Jesus Avila east of Emporia, after a third waived his right to a hearing.
One of the first witnesses in Lyon County District Court was a detective who gathered evidence at the scene of the killing near the Neosho River. Travis Mishler said Avila was shot twice in the head.
Chris Mercer, a certified investigator with the Kansas Fire Marshal's office, later described what he found on Road T near Neosho Rapids Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
A Nissan there was “completely burned... with a deceased inside it,” Mercer testified. Authorities believe Avila's car was set on fire after he was shot.
A check for fire patterns determined “the door jams burned longer than the other areas,” Mercer explained. That told him the car doors were open. He later determined the interior of the car caught fire first, from gasoline.
“Your conclusions are confusing to me, based on the evidence that we've seen,” defense attorney Frederick Meier later said. He represents defendant Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde.
Meier questioned how the fire could have spread from the front to the back of Avila's car. Mercer admitted under cross-examination that he cannot absolutely rule out a gas tank leak.
Cattle farmer Larry Fowler told the court that he noticed black smoke near a feedlot during mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“There's a dump site down there, so I didn't think much about it,” Fowler said. But he checked by phone on the welfare of an employee in that area.
The implication of his testimony was that the smoke came from a burning vehicle where Avila was found dead. Fowler indicated it was on a dead end road.
“There's a lot of stuff that goes on down there that shouldn't,” Fowler said.
Lyon County road worker Kenneth Mildward told the court he was doing “minimal maintenance” on Road T when he came upon the car where Avila was found dead.
The court hearings for Cornejo-Campoverde and Armando Nunez were combined. They are two of five suspects awaiting trial on murder charges. Prosecutors say a third man scheduled in court Monday, Andrew Granado, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The man that authorities consider the killer, Samuel Garcia, is in prison for a different case.
The defendants were in District Judge Jeffrey Larson's courtroom at separate tables, wearing orange jail garb.
