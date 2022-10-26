Local candidates vying for positions throughout the county and state met for a candidate forum at the Trusler Business Center Tuesday evening, hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters.
Lyon County Commission candidates Gregg Stair and Ken Duft started the evening, answering questions from audience members about taxes, economic development, their priorities as potential county commissioners and more.
Stair said his background in accounting will help him with balancing the budget and setting the mill levy.
“I’m a mathematician. I’m a number cruncher,” Stair said. “The budget is always one of the biggest considerations of the county commission and I have the tools to be there. I’ve done taxes before, I’ve been in that area. Along with that, I’m a willing participant.”
Duft said his priority is keeping taxes and the mill levy as low as possible.
“The biggest thing that I think we need to improve is more economic development … that’s one of the big things that generates more tax dollars,” Duft said.
When asked what part of county government would receive more attention if he was elected, Stair said his focus would be on filling the many empty positions in the Sheriff’s Office, while Duft said his focus would be on improving collaborations with the City of Emporia.
Kansas House District 60 candidates Mark Schreiber and Pastor Mic McGuire and Kansas House District 76 candidates Eric Smith and Chuck Torres wrapped up the evening in the same style, with questions revolving around abortion, vaccine mandates, the ability to compromise, medical marijuana, trans athletes and more.
When it comes to finding a middle ground, the House 76th District candidates had differing opinions.
“One of the things you have to do up there is decide if an issue is going to go against your values,” Smith said. “You’re values are going to be the thing that you stand by. You don’t compromise your values. On the other hand, protecting your values doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have that conversation with folks.”
“[As a nurse] I dealt with people who were amenable to treatments,” Torres said. “I dealt with people that were not necessarily compliant with the treatment, so I had to kind of reach a middle ground with all of them.”
On abortion, the House 60th District candidates also differed.
“I voted no [on the Value Them Both Amendment] because I believe a woman has the right to choose. Period,” McGuire said. “I don’t think we need to support abortions with tax dollars, but I understand that health insurance could help cover some of those costs as well.”
“I voted yes to put the amendment on the ballot in August,” Schreiber said. “And the reason I did that was because … I thought it was time to get a vote of the people to find out where people stood on abortion in Kansas.”
Both McGuire and Schreiber stated they were currently fine with the Kansas law that limits abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy, with Schreiber stating that he thinks the term limits may be the subject of debate in the future.
Advanced voting is currently underway for the midterm elections, with early voting available now in the county clerk and election office at the Lyon County Courthouse through noon Nov. 7. Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters can find their local polling places at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.
To view the full forum, visit the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at fb.watch/go-0K5YMDL.
