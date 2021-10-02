Madison, Olpe and Chase County all stayed unbeaten Friday night, while Hartford got a much-needed bounce-back win and Lebo quietly improved to 4-1.
Madison 52, Oxford 0
The Bulldogs shellshocked the Wildcats Friday night as they brought major artillery to the gridiron and moved to 5-0. On a pleasant homecoming eve, the Bulldogs closed the deal on this contest midway through the second quarter.
Casey Helm and company’s strikes were on point, consistently hitting targets as they amassed 52 points in the first and only half.
Helm found sprinter Bryson Turner twice for two scores, adding to the skill player’s two rushing touchdowns.
To the Wildcats’ credit, they deployed a liberal air attack. It just couldn’t find any accuracy, deep shots missing receivers. Oxford tried different offensive looks but to no avail. They even went five in the backfield on one play, four running backs behind the quarterback. That came up empty.
The Wildcats showed some life toward the end of the first half but threw a pick in the end zone, quickly terminating all momentum. The turnover officially ended the game.
Next week’s showdown versus Chase County should be a spirited test for Madison.
Olpe 63, Pleasanton 0
The Eagles are still flying high after putting away Pleasanton 63-0 in a district matchup to move to 5-0.
Quarterback Damon Redeker dominated the stat line throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for four.
Olpe plays Jackson Heights next week.
Chase County 56, Flinthills 30
The Bulldogs and Mustangs went the distance in a night where many area games ended early.
Quarterback Mitch Budke was unstoppable in this district matchup, gaining nearly 200 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns. Cal Kohlmeier added 101 rushing yards and two scores.
Next week, Chase County travels to Madison in a premier, must-see matchup of two 5-0 teams.
Lebo 60, Wakefield 14
Lebo moved to 4-1 on the season by drubbing Wakefield.
Kyle Reese accounted for seven TDs, three through the air – each to a different receiver – and four on the ground.
Corey Reese had four tackles and an interception on defense.
The Wolves face the Manhattan Eagles on Friday.
Hartford 64, Rural Vista 0
The Jaguars got back to their winning ways by dropping 64 points on Rural Vista all in the first half.
Two quarters were all it took as Hartford moved to 2-3.
Shayden Sull rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on four carries and added two receptions for two touchdowns and 34 yards. Those two passes were the only ones that quarterback Ali Smith had to throw.
The Jaguars take on Wakefield next week.
Uniontown 50, Northern Heights 7
The Wildcats fell to 0-4 this season with a tough loss to Uniontown.
Northern Heights is in district action against a winless Pleasanton team next week.
