The Emporia High girls basketball team held Hayden to just one second-half field goal to win a defensive dogfight 39-21 Tuesday night.
The Spartans (15-4) limited the Wildcats to just 21% shooting overall and 2 of 14 from beyond the arc while creating 21 turnovers and allowing just five points in the second half.
While Emporia typically prefers to stretch their defense the length of the floor and pressure teams from end-to-end, it learned from the first matchup with Hayden that the Wildcats (10-9) weren’t a team that was easily pressed. Therefore, the Spartans were content to sit back in a half-court defense, clogging up passing lanes and staying in front of Hayden shooters.
“I think we’re really good in the half-court defensively,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “They work on it every day. It’s a point of emphasis. And to hold a team to one field goal in the half, I think, speaks tremendously about their defensive effort. They buy in.”
As hard a time as Hayden had getting the ball through the hoop, Emporia didn’t fare a whole lot better, hitting 30% of its shots and going 7 of 20 from 3-point distance.
That made the stout defensive effort that much more valuable.
“You still win by double-digits when you don’t shoot the ball well, I think that is a tribute to their defense to allow one field goal,” Dorsey said. “ … When the shots aren’t falling, you’ve got to find something else.
Gracie Gilpin led the Spartans with 12 points to continue her season-long streak of double-digit scoring, although it was by no means a certainty. Gilpin scored nine points on three triples in the first 12 minutes but then was shut down until she hit a layup and drew a foul with 2:28 left in the game.
“They face-guarded her early,” Dorsey said. “We knew that. We worked on it yesterday so we were prepared for it. She alerts a lot of attention.”
The good news – and something about which Dorsey has preached all season long - is that six other players stepped up to score. Rebecca Snyder put up seven points, Maddyn Stewart had six, Addie Kirmer had four, Rylee Peak had four, Allie Baker had three and Alexa Shively had three.
“For our kids to have the confidence to know, ‘It’s okay, I can shoot it, too,’ that’s big for us going into the postseason,” Dorsey said. “ … If we can get our kids just to do a basket or two, I think that they can be pretty deadly.”
Emporia got off to a hot start shooting the ball, though, hitting four of its first five shots and springing out to a 10-0 lead at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter.
The Spartans pulled further ahead at 14-3 when Gilpin hit her second 3-pointer with 2:15 left in the first period.
But after that, they went cold.
Then it was the Wildcats’ turn to go on a 10-0 run, eventually drawing to within a point at 14-13 with 4:44 left until halftime.
“All of a sudden, they punched us and we didn’t respond for a while,” Dorsey said. “I think that’s attributed to us settling. We started to shoot just because versus really taking that ball, tucking it under arms and saying, ‘We’re going to stop this run and get to the free-throw line.’”
Emporia attempted just seven free throws in the game, which Dorsey said was “frustrating” because it showed her team didn’t demonstrate enough toughness in attacking the basket.
Gilpin’s third triple at the 4:17 mark of the second quarter was the Spartans’ first basket in nearly six minutes of game time and pushed them in front 17-13.
By halftime, they led 21-16.
“I obviously was really frustrated with them at halftime,” Dorsey said. “I said, ‘You’re playing here. Your body frame looks weak.’”
In the second half, the Emporia defense kicked it into another gear and held Hayden to 1 of 9 shooting. The one made field goal in the final two quarters was a layup with 46 seconds left in the game.
And while it was still a slog to get their own shots to fall, the Spartans scored enough to get some separation and win comfortably.
“I will say after halftime, I’m really proud of them for digging in,” Dorsey said. “I thought they guarded well the whole game, but all of a sudden those possessions mattered more. … Hayden’s tough and I think they did a really nice job.”
UP NEXT
Emporia will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to take on Seaman Friday. The Spartans ground out a 32-27 win over the Vikings on Dec. 10.
Dorsey said that her program and the Seaman program “mirror each other” and that as a result of that similarity, neither team particularly enjoys playing the other.
“Their girls play hard; so do ours,” she said. “Their girls are tough; so are ours. They’ve got some bulldogs in the back court; so do we. For the girls, we told them, ‘We’ve beaten them once. All we’ve got to do is go and do what we’re supposed to do.’ Our focus is one possession at a time, one game at a time.”
EMPORIA 39, HAYDEN 21
Hayden (10-9) – 10; 6; 1; 4; – 21
Emporia (15-4) – 14; 7; 10; 8; – 39
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Hayden – Smith 6, Greco 5, Anguian 4, Sandstrom 2, Meier 2, Grunert 2.
Emporia – Gilpin 12, Snyder 7, Stewart 6, Kirmer 4, Peak 4, Baker 3, Shively 3
