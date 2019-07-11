Prior to this week’s Kansas Junior Golf Association Tour Championships at Emporia Municipal Golf Course, Gentry Scheve knew he had a chance to sweep both stroke and match play.
After winning the stroke play championship on Tuesday, he had some more confidence heading to match play. The Emporia High senior accomplished that by going 4-0 over the two days of match play to sweep the two championships.
“I told myself I could do it,” he said. “I never really believed it until (Wednesday) at the end of my second match was when I started believing I could win (another) championship. Now, it’s my championship.
“It’s really special. All four days, I was pretty happy (with my play). “
In 2017, after Scheve just completed his freshman year at Emporia High, he had a chance to win match play at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City and finished second. After that, Scheve wanted to redeem himself while playing on his home course.
“I wanted to get it back and win the match play,” he said. “It’s really big.”
Scheve opened up with a 1 up win in 19 holes over fellow Emporia High teammate Caleb Schmid. He then defeated Caleb Kimmel, 3&1, Cooper Schultz 1 up and Tate Herrenbruck 3 & 2.
“I felt like my first match, I played awful,” Scheve said. “(My) second match, I played a lot better. (Thursday), I played pretty consistent. I think I was four-under (Thursday) morning and three-under (in my final) match.
Schmid went 2-2 in match play, dropping both his matches on Wednesday, but bounced back with two wins on Thursday. He lost to Scheve and dropped a 6 & 5 decision to Nicklaus Mason. Schmid defeated Andrew Park, 5 & 3 and Ty Adkins, 1 up.
“(I) had more energy (Thursday),” Schmid said. “There’s no bad golfer out here. It feels pretty good. I really enjoyed just getting here and playing well.”
Even though the two teammates competed against each other, Scheve was proud of his fellow Spartan teammate.
“I was excited for him,” Scheve said. “I wanted him to do well and win the other matches. I was happy for him.”
The two soon-to-be seniors at EHS are taking the time during the off-season to improve their game.
“There’s nothing valuable than extra reps in the off-season,” Scheve said. “It’s huge. It goes a long way towards the season.”
Scheve’s next action will be on Monday when he’ll participate in the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championships at Milburn Country Club in Overland Park. The tournament will last until July 21.
“Last year, the competition wasn’t really great,” Scheve said. “There were a lot of good players here this week. Knowing that I beat them all, it gives me a lot of confidence. Last year, I got knocked out in the round of 32. Right now, I want to do better than that.”
