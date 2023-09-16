MicrosoftTeams-image (19).jpg

Micaela Hinerman, Vice President of Automated Services, (left) and Yahaira Ibarra, Marketing Event Coordinator, (right) have been named to the NextGen Under 30 Kansas 2023 class.

 Courtesy ESFCU

Two Emporia State Federal Credit Union employees were named to a state program recognizing young Kansans for their contributions to the state and their communities.

Micaela Hinerman, Vice President of Automated Services, and Yahaira Ibarra, Marketing Event Coordinator, have been named to the NextGen Under 30 Kansas 2023 class. NextGen Under 30 Kansas recognizes individuals who demonstrate talent, drive, and service to their communities. The NextGen Under 30 mission is “to identify and honor these very talented young adults, to encourage them to follow their lifetime family and career goals in Kansas.”

