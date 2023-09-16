Two Emporia State Federal Credit Union employees were named to a state program recognizing young Kansans for their contributions to the state and their communities.
Micaela Hinerman, Vice President of Automated Services, and Yahaira Ibarra, Marketing Event Coordinator, have been named to the NextGen Under 30 Kansas 2023 class. NextGen Under 30 Kansas recognizes individuals who demonstrate talent, drive, and service to their communities. The NextGen Under 30 mission is “to identify and honor these very talented young adults, to encourage them to follow their lifetime family and career goals in Kansas.”
Hinerman has nearly 11 years of combined experience at Emporia State Federal Credit Union, in both part and full-time roles. She has worked as a teller and loan processor and is now the VP of Automated Services and serves on the management team. Hinerman has a vast knowledge of debit/credit card processing, fraud prevention, the ACH network, and more. Hinerman values the uniformity of day-to-day work combined with new challenges and opportunities for growth and betterment each day. She said that although she enjoys the consistency of her job, knowing that no two days are the same keeps her job exciting! Her driven, focused, and organized personality paired with a fantastic work ethic has brought tremendous growth to her department and Credit Union as a whole.
Ibarra has four years of experience at Emporia State Federal Credit Union. She has worked as a teller and Marketing Event Coordinator. Her ability to engage with members and drive to provide excellent financial services to both English and Spanish speakers allowed her to see success as a teller. Her confident organization skills and eye for detail have allowed her to blossom into a terrific Marketing Event Coordinator. Outside of ESFCU, Ibarra is heavily involved in several community organizations. Her drive and determination have led her to multiple leadership positions in those organizations in which she serves to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Emporia State Federal Credit Union CEO Angie Miller said, “I am so excited for Micaela and Yahaira to be recognized for this award. Both women are truly committed to making a difference in the world of finance. More importantly, both Micaela and Yahaira care about bettering the lives of our members within our Kansas community. ESFCU is extremely lucky and very proud to have such talented young women with the power to lead and a drive to succeed on our team!”
Hinerman and Ibarra, along with the other recipients, will be officially honored during a ceremony in Wichita in October.
