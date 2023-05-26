Brad Hill ESU baseball

Emporia State announced Brad Hill as its new head baseball coach on Friday morning.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

An NCAA Division II national championship coach and an Emporia State Hall of Honor member will be the next Hornet head baseball coach.

Emporia State has announced that Brad Hill will become just the fifth Hornet head coach in the last 50 years. An introductory press conference will be held on June 8 at 1 p.m.

