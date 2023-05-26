An NCAA Division II national championship coach and an Emporia State Hall of Honor member will be the next Hornet head baseball coach.
Emporia State has announced that Brad Hill will become just the fifth Hornet head coach in the last 50 years. An introductory press conference will be held on June 8 at 1 p.m.
"What an honor and privilege returning to my alma mater to take over the head baseball coaching position," Hill said. "Emporia State baseball has a long, rich tradition of success with high expectations to win championships. I am very excited to be back in the college game that has provided many positive memories, plus a network of lifetime relationships with players and coaches."
The 1984 Emporia State graduate has a career record of 886-482-3 in 24 seasons as a head coach at the University of Central Missouri and Kansas State University. He has taken 13 teams to the NCAA Tournament, nine trips with the Mules and four with the Wildcats. He spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach at Big Ten member Northwestern University.
Hill led Central Missouri to nine NCAA tournaments in nine seasons with seven Division II World Series appearances culminating with the 2003 National Championship. Along the way to the national title, the Mules defeated Emporia State in the MIAA Championship game.
"Hornet Baseball has a great tradition that includes several alumni who have been very successful as baseball coaches," said Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford. "As we narrowed down the process, we were looking for someone who can structure and develop a championship-level program, while bringing our history to the present. We feel Coach Hill is someone who can provide our student-athletes with the experience they deserve and are excited to welcome Coach Hill home!"
Hill moved from Warrensburg to Manhattan following the 2003 national championship and would lead K-State to four NCAA Regional Tournaments and the Wildcats first-ever Super Regional berth in 2013. Within four years, he took K-State to their first Big 12 Championship game appearance in 2007. He was named the ABCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2009 as the Bat Cats advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, earned their first-ever National Top Ten ranking and finished the season ranked for the first time in school history.
A proven producer of talent, Hill has coached 64 players that were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft with 46 at Kansas State and 18 in nine years at Division II Central Missouri.
Hill's tenure in Manhattan saw 82 Wildcats earn All-Big 12 accolades-including two conference players of the year while producing 18 All-Americans, 84 Academic All-Big 12 honorees, eight freshman All-Americans, three Academic All-Americans and three Big 12 pitchers of the year while at K-State. At Central Missouri 45 Mules earned first-team All-MIAA honors, including the player or pitcher of the year in each of his nine seasons, 12 first-team ABCA All-Americans, and five Academic All-Americans.
"I am thankful to President Ken Hush and Athletic Director David Spafford for this opportunity," said Hill. "Their vision for Emporia State and the athletics department to be at championship level academically and athletically made this a decision easy for me. I look forward to our current and future Hornet players embracing the championship culture established by our former players/coaches at Emporia State."
A native of Galva, Kan, Hill has more than 30 years of service as a head coach or assistant at the collegiate level, including stints at Hutchinson Community College and Kansas prior to his time at Central Missouri and K-State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.