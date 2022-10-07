The Emporia High School football team fell to Wichita East, 54-15, at Welch Stadium on Friday night.
Wichita East got on the board quickly with two scores in the first quarter. Emporia started with the football and went three and out, but the punt was blocked and returned by Omari Wishom 40 yards for a Blue Ace touchdown with 6:10 to play. Emporia was forced to punt on its next drive and Wichita East answered with a 25-yard touchdown run from Rayvelle Leak with 4:11 to play.
Both teams put up a lot of offense in the second quarter. Emporia scored on the first play on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sheldon Stewart to Jalyn King, who was playing in his first game as a Spartan. Tuttle is excited to have him even if it’s just for a few games.
“He moved here and had to have his 12 practices and things like that before he could play,” Tuttle said. “He’s a great kid and we love having him around. He works really hard and has a great attitude. It’s ‘yes sir, no sir’ every day and he fits right in with our guys. He showed his athleticism tonight and he can be a heck of a player. He’s going to be a huge addition for us, it’s just too bad he’s a senior. We wish we’d have him around a little longer.”
Wichita East responded quickly with a 57-yard run by Leak that set up a 29-yard touchdown pass from Daeonte’ Mitchell to Marcus White and a two-point conversion to make it 22-7 Blue Aces. Emporia answered with a 24-yard touchdown run by Kyle Obermeyer and a two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game with 7:24 to play.
But that would be as close as Emporia would get, as it was all Wichita East from there. Emporia went for the onside kick, but it was recovered by Wichita East, who scored on a four-yard run by Leak to make it 30-15.
“They’re a very good team and we know that, but I think we showed we can play with these guys,” Tuttle said. “We just can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot and making those mistakes. It’s part of being a young team and we’re starting to see some of it. We saw a lot of areas tonight where we were a lot better, but we have to be more consistent.”
Wichita East scored three more times in the second half on a 20-yard run by Mitchell, a 19-yard run by Leak and a six-yard rush by Landis Smith.
Emporia (1-5) will travel to Topeka to take on a Washburn Rural next week that is 4-2 on the season. Tuttle knows it will be a tough task and wants his guys to turn the page.
“I told them not to hang their heads about this,” Tuttle said. “I don’t think this team is five or six scores better than us but we can’t hang onto it too long. We have another good team we’re going to see next Friday. So, we got to get ready to go.”
