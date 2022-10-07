The Emporia High School football team fell to Wichita East, 54-15, at Welch Stadium on Friday night.

Wichita East got on the board quickly with two scores in the first quarter. Emporia started with the football and went three and out, but the punt was blocked and returned by Omari Wishom 40 yards for a Blue Ace touchdown with 6:10 to play. Emporia was forced to punt on its next drive and Wichita East answered with a 25-yard touchdown run from Rayvelle Leak with 4:11 to play.

