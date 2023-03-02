Emporia State will be sending two athletes to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Virginia Beach, Va. Travis Morrison will represent the Hornet men while Megan McManis will represent the Emporia State women.
McManis set a school record of 3.98m (13-0.75) at the Steve Miller Invitational. She is ranked 13th in the nation entering the championships. She will compete at 2:20 (ET) on Friday, March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.