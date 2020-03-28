EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Usually, this piece is titled "Pats on the Back," but since we're all practicing social distancing right now, "Saturday Salutes" seemed like a more appropriate title. The following folks deserve a salue ...
Lyon County Public Health and the Lyon County Emergency Operations Team for making the tough call to implement a county-wide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All of our local teachers and administrators for working hard to develop and plan new ways to reach our students.
Emporia Friends Church, Embrace Church, Emporia Presbyterian Church, Messiah Lutheran and all other local faith communities finding different ways to congregate while social distancing.
Friendship Meals Head Cook Christina Atchison for her continued efforts to feed the elderly.
Our local grocery store workers who are doing their best to keep shelves stocked through the madness.
Emporia Main Street and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce for working hard to gather resources and information for small businesses affected by COVID-19.
Doctors, nurses and other health care staff who are taking extra precautions to keep the community healthy.
Wendy and Jeff Devilbiss for helping out a homebound neighbor by picking up everything from ice cream to flowers from their garden for her.
Long-time Gazette Sports Reporter/Editor Stephen Coleman. While we hope his time here is not over, we appreciate his hard work and friendship.
And finally, a big shout out to everyone who is practicing social distancing. We can't flatten the curve unless we all work together. Stay home if you can, stay healthy. And wash your hands.
Ryann Brooks
Reporter
