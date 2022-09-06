The Tuesday morning weather may have been like some people's brains after a three-day weekend: foggy.
The National Weather Service issued a “dense fog advisory” until 10 a.m. for Lyon County and much of northeast Kansas. The fog settled in around midnight, mixing with mist at the Emporia airport around 9 a.m.
Once the sun burns all the fog away, brighter days will be around for a few days. A chance for showers has been added to the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a comfortable 85 degrees on Labor Day. That matched the normal high for September 5.
Temperatures should return to the lower 90s for the rest of the week, before a cold front brings things back to the 80s next weekend.
The early weather line for Emporia State's football game at Central Oklahoma Thursday night calls for clear conditions with temperatures in the 80s.
