I-35/Ottawa fog

Fog made driving a challenge Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas. This view comes from Interstate 35 at the Ottawa rest stop.

 Courtesy KanDrive.org

The Tuesday morning weather may have been like some people's brains after a three-day weekend: foggy.

The National Weather Service issued a “dense fog advisory” until 10 a.m. for Lyon County and much of northeast Kansas. The fog settled in around midnight, mixing with mist at the Emporia airport around 9 a.m.

