The Emporia girls soccer and softball teams learned their regional assignments on Saturday.
The girls soccer team (6-8-1) will be the No. 11 seed in the Class 5A west region and will play at sixth-seeded Maize on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this year with Maize coming out on top in the first game, 5-1.
The softball team (5-15) will be the No. 14 seed in the Class 5A west region and will play third-seeded Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Wednesday, May 17 at the Two Rivers Youth Club in Wichita. The two teams have met once this season with Kapaun winning, 13-3 during the Spartan Softball Classic. The game will take place 25 minutes after the day’s first game, which starts at 3 p.m.
