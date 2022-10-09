Three Emporia High School girls tennis players qualified for the Class 5A state tournament at the Emporia regional on Saturday.
Freshman Kali Keough finished second in singles and the doubles team of freshman Peyton Chanley and junior Ashlyn Foraker came in sixth. (The top six singles and doubles finishers qualified.)
Keough entered the tournament as the No. 3 seeded singles player. She won her first two matches, 6-0, 6-0 and defeated No. 2 seed Jensen Gibbs of Blue Valley Southwest, 0-6, 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the regional final.
Chanley and Foraker entered the tournament as the No. 8 doubles seed and went 2-2 on the day. They won their first match 7-5, 6-1 and lost their second match to the top seed and eventual regional champions from Topeka Seaman. They then defeated the No. 4 seed 6-6 (6), 6-3 to secure a top-six finish and a trip to state.
The Class 5A state tournament is a two-day event and will start Oct. 14 in Andover.
