Five students pursuing degrees in health care were awarded scholarships by the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Tuesday morning at the hospital.
Emma Harmon, Cassidy Isch, Kyra Ohl, Taylor Thomas and Christine Zumbrunn will each receive $1,000 each semester for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 academic semesters.
Scholarship Chair Cindy Paul said more than 20 applications had been received this year and the selection process was exceptionally tough. Each application was carefully reviewed by a committee before final selections were made.
“It wasn’t easy to select at the very end,” she said. “Congratulations. I’m so proud of all of you.”
Applicants come from all walks of life this year.
Zumbrunn is a licensed practical nurse who joined the field 17 years ago. She’s worked at Newman Regional Health Medical Partners for the past 15 years and has been working toward her registered nurse license part-time at Emporia State University. Now she’s planning to take classes full-time at Cloud County Community College in Concordia.
“It’s something I wanted to do right after LPN school but life happened,” she said. “I was finally able to start taking classes again. I’m getting older and if I don’t get it done now I’m not going to get it done, so I’m going to try.”
Zumbrunn said nursing has been a fulfilling career, whether it’s working with patients who come into the office or her peers in health care. The variety of people and problems every day is what keeps her motivated.
“Trying to keep people healthier is definitely one of the things I love,” she said.
The scholarship is helping to ease some of the financial stress she was feeling after leaving her full-time job to go to school. After she receives her RN license, she plans to attend ESU to complete a Bachelor’s of Nursing degree and may then pursue a Master’s of Nursing as well.
“I was making payments as I was working but I’m just never going to make what I was making here [in Concordia],” Zumbrunn said. “I definitely want to be successful in school and I’ve had to organize steps for myself to be successful to be the best nurse I can be.”
Harmon, a 2016 graduate of Emporia High School, received a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Services at Kansas State University. She is now pursuing a doctorate in audiology at the KU School of Medicine, University of Kansas Medical Center, though she wasn’t always on that path.
“I always knew there were hearing doctors but I didn’t really understand how much goes into this field and how many different things you can do with it,” she said. “I took some classes at K-State and really fell in love with it.”
Harmon said she takes a lot of anatomy classes, but also has to know a lot about the latest adaptive equipment and research.
“I think of it as a technology and a medical degree combined for hearing,” she said. “I just got done working in a NICU and did electrodes and brain wave screenings. I had no idea the extent of what went into that. There’s just so many things you can do.”
Harmon said the scholarship means a lot to her as an Emporia native and said she’s planning to return to Emporia to practice because it’s an underserved area.
“Rural medicine is important to me and I know Emporia is underserved when it comes to audiology,” she said.
Ohl graduated from Southern Coffey County in May and is currently a freshman at Emporia State University where she is pursuing a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. The COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to pursue a career at an infectious disease laboratory.
“I kind of wanted to do something in the medical field but I didn’t really want to be a nurse,” she said. “I really enjoy math and science.”
Ohl said she was grateful for the scholarship because it will help her to focus more on her studies.
Isch is a senior at ESU working toward her BSN, with a goal to become a nurse practitioner. She said early health issues as a child inspired her to go into the health care field. While she originally thought she wanted to go into obstetrics and gynecology, doing rounds on all levels of Newman Regional Health has given her more options.
“Throughout school I’ve still worked part-time at the hospital, so it’s just nice that it’s helped ease that financial burden,” she said of receiving the scholarship.
Thomas is also working toward a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. She’s currently a junior at ESU in the BSN program.
“My grandmother was really sick a few years ago and I helped take care of her,” she said. “Seeing all the nurses that helped her and my family throughout her being sick really inspired me. I really wanted to help other patients and families the way they helped me.”
Thomas agreed that receiving the scholarship took a lot of strain off of her financially as she completes her education. She said the application process was “fairly simple” compared to other scholarships she has applied for and encouraged other applicants to take care in writing their personal statements.
“Put in actual thought for why you’re going into the field,” she said. “It’s really what made it easier for me, was focusing on my passion.”
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary has provided more than 100 scholarships since its founding in 1955. It has given more than $100,000 in scholarships since 2012. Scholarship funds are generated through fundraisers, donations and purchases made in the hospital gift shoppe and snack bar. The auxiliary is a 100% volunteer-based organization.
