A new wave of accessible health care just became available to veterans in and around Emporia, Kansas.
The American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave, is now a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) site, serving veterans in Emporia and the surrounding communities. Those involved in establishing the site, as well as area veterans and residents, attended the open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ATLAS site on Wednesday.
The ATLAS site will serve veterans who receive care through the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System, giving them access to quality healthcare closer to home. The ATLAS pod will provide a space for telehealth appointments, where veterans can receive primary care and mental health needs, along with other services. The appointments will not handle hands-on care.
“We provide the equipment, we provide the internet connection, and we provide a nice private space for somebody to come to, to be able to do telehealth that maybe didn’t have access to telehealth previously,” Post 5 Clay Childs said.
“They get emailed a code for their appointment,” Commander Childs said. “That’s all they need when they come in.”
The ATLAS pod, located inside the Legion hall, is an enclosed private space, featuring high-speed internet, a video camera and screen, chairs for veterans and their caregivers, and other features to help veterans connect to the VA care system.
“I do think it’s a success story in the fact that you have government, you have private sector, state and national government…and veteran service organizations all working together to make healthcare more accessible and easier to gain access to for our veterans,” Childs said.
The pods were built through a partnership with Philips Government Solutions, along with the help of the VA and government officials.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran played a pivotal role in establishing the ATLAS site in Emporia, hand-delivering a request to the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs asking for the site to be placed here.
“Our state is so rural, and veterans, we have lots of veterans, 250,000 veterans in Kansas, and many of them live places that are not close at all to Topeka, or Wichita, or Leavenworth, the three places we have Veteran Hospitals,” Moran said.
According to Moran, the VA offers community care, where veterans can see and be treated by local physicians or at local hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the state. Now, however, telehealth care is an added bonus for veterans seeking healthcare, especially in rural communities.
“This is one more advantage that makes telehealth work for veterans who may be uncomfortable, don’t live in a region or an area of Kansas where the service is very good, are at an age or have a disability in which using the equipment, knowing what to do, is a problem,” he said. “So, now, this ATLAS pod is a way for a solid, useful connection between a veteran in the Emporia area and the VA across the country to be connected.”
Now, Moran said, fewer veterans will be left behind, as the pod site makes it easier for them to access care through the VA and establishes a network with other veterans.
“Particularly where this ATLAS pod is located at an American Legion Post, that means that there’s other veterans that the veteran who needs the care can connect with, someone to help them, someone who’s been through what they’ve been through,” he said. “The connectivity between veterans is really a strong bond, and having it at a Post is a very comfortable place with people that they appreciate with their help.”
Telehealthcare for veterans is booming all across the country, VA executives said.
“Just last year, more than 9.5 million video visits occurred between VA staff and veterans, delivering care into the home or at the community sites like this,” Dr. Neil Evans, chief officer of VA’s Office of Connected Care, said. “More than 30 million secure messages were exchanged. More than 2.3 million veterans received a portion of their care using technology-enabled care.”
Evans said the story isn’t about the 9.5 million, though. It’s about the one; the one visit at a time that will happen at the new site in Emporia.
“This is what the VA needs to do, we need to be there for veterans where they are, when they come to us to our facilities but also in their communities,” Evans said.
Sam Davis, an American Legion Post 44 member from Ridgefield, Washington, uses telehealth to receive his care through the VA, and said the new site in Emporia is “really special.”
“Access to care for us veterans is really important,” Davis said.
According to Davis, the site will allow access for every veteran “from the Korean War veteran to the Afghanistan veteran” and called the ability to access healthcare from closer to home “a game-changer.”
“Even for the physician who is managing our care, to be able to tap into a physician in Seattle that may be a specialist, to help out a veteran in Kansas, because they might be dealing with some special circumstance,” Davis said.
“I hope to see this at every American Legion across the country. It’s going to change patient care for sure,” he said.
