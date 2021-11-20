Ken Hush thought people were joking when they started asking if he would be willing to lead Emporia State University on an interim-basis following the resignation of Allison Garrett in September.
He soon realized that wasn’t the case.
“I started receiving phone calls and communications from several people — community members — and primarily joking,” he said. “And then after I realized that they were serious, I said, ‘Sure, I would consider that.’ And that’s how it kind of originated from my understanding. ... Those discussions were forwarded with the Kansas Board of Regents in various ways, and then it kind of went from there.”
On Wednesday, KBOR appointed the accomplished businessman and 1995 ESU Athletics Hall of Honor inductee to the position.
“It was a fairly quick last few weeks,” he said. “Fortunately, we had [ESU Provost George Arasimowicz] and all of his expertise and capability in place, and a strong leadership team and organization, so that was not a short-term concern.”
Hush, an Emporia native and graduate of Emporia State University, was one-time chair of the Emporia State University Foundation Board of Trustees and was a leading donor in the new Kossover Family Tennis Complex.
He was a member of the ESU men’s tennis team from 1978-81. led the Hornets to national rankings in three seasons and he and his partner, Les Stafford, were the first teammates in NAIA District 10 history to qualify for singles at nationals in the same year. According to ESU Athletics, Hush was an NAIA All-American as a senior in 1981, and for his efforts on the court and in the classroom, he was recognized as the ESU Student-Athlete of the Year in 1981.
But for all of Hush’s experience in business and on the court, he lacks for a background in higher education. That made him somewhat of a non-traditional choice when it came to the interim-presidency.
“Ken Hush possesses a passion for Emporia State and brings extensive leadership experience to the role of interim president,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee in a written release Wednesday. “I am thankful that he is willing to take on the responsibility and steward the university during this transitional period.”
Hush is a strong supporter of the university, which afforded him many opportunities over the years.
“They groomed me very well for my future,” he said. “Coming out of school, yes I was green. Yes, I didn’t know a lot of things, but I felt just as competitive and capable. ... I could compete with anyone that came from other institutions. I’m very proud of that and I think a lot of the alums that have reached out to me, I think they would like me saying that in many ways.”
“I think there’s a little added pressure because I did grow up here and I’m an alum and, by the way, I’m a resident from the area,” he said. “You can look at it a couple of ways, negative or positive, but I think let’s embrace it. We have a period of time here where, maybe ... me being added to the mix helps some things progress a little differently, or quicker or opportunistically.”
Hush said, with just about 24 hours under his belt, he doesn’t have any big plans for change — and shouldn’t as an interim. Additionally, he felt his role should be more of leading as a team.
“It shouldn’t be mine; it should be a team,” he said. “I’ve always worked in a team element. I grew up that way, made a career that way and I think we’ll just have to have some time under our feet and work out with the leadership team and go from there.”
“I think it’s a process,” Hush added. “It takes several people to buy in on that and you know, not everyone’s going to agree. I think having discussions internally, that’s what we need to do.”
Kelly Heine, ESU’s executive director of marketing and media relations, said Hush was an “exciting” pick and a reminder that the university strives to offer “high-impact opportunities” to students.
Media Relations director Gwen Larson agreed.
“His degree took him outside of Kansas, outside of the United States, in very high leadership roles,” she said. “I love that fact that [he] came back to Kansas because it’s always home to me.”
Hush said exposure to different cultures, languages and experiences “teaches you to just be comfortable with change and adaptability.”
And that’s what he’s going to do now as he navigates life at the helm of the 700-plus employees with the university.
“That’s a huge effort,” Hush said. “I look forward to working with all of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.