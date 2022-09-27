EHS_Spartan

Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports.

After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.