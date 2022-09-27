Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports.
After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
After playing at Baldwin on Monday night, the volleyball team will be in Ottawa on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a tune-up before they head back for the Centennial League Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Spartans were 15-4 on the season heading into Monday night’s action.
The boys soccer team will have a big Centennial League matchup on Thursday night at home when they take on Manhattan at 7:15 p.m. The Spartans are 7-2 and coming off a key 1-0 overtime victory against Topeka High last Thursday.
The girls golf team will be playing at the Shawnee Heights Tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka on Thursday at 1 p.m. The team is now at full health after not having Avary Eckert for the team’s last two meets prior to Monday’s Centennial League meet.
The gymnastics team is back in action on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. after hosting its home invitational a week ago. The meet will be at Shawnee Mission Northwest.
The cross country teams will be running on Thursday at Winfield at 4 p.m. The Spartans are coming off the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence over the weekend, where both teams finished in the top half of the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.