Andrew Rantz

Emporia State’s Andrew Rantz

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State baseball team jumped in front early as they scored in five separate innings, including seven in the seventh to take down Northwestern Oklahoma 13-4 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday afternoon from Glennen Field.

Emporia State starting pitcher Brayden Tower held the Rangers scoreless in the opening frame before the Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half with a solo home run to right center to lead off the inning.

