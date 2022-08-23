The Emporia Public Library made an exception to the “no food in the library” rule recently, thanks to the addition of a mobile kitchen.
Using funds donated by Friends of the Library, EPL recently purchased a Charlie Cart mobile cooking station to provide culinary, nutrition and food literacy programming to residents of Lyon County.
“Lyon County has a high rate of food insecurity and food illiteracy, so we wanted to meet that need,” said Molly Chenault, Public Services Librarian. “People like to be involved and this is a hands-on way to educate about healthier eating habits.”
Housed in a rolling cabinet, the mobile kitchen has a working sink, convection oven, hot plate, grill, pots, pans, mixing bowls and all the utensils needed to prepare just about any type of food. EPL has hosted classes in the library’s meeting room and taken the mobile kitchen to the Emporia Senior Center and the Farmer’s Market to host classes on-site.
“We wanted something portable that we could take out into the community, so we purchased one that fits in our van,” Chenault said.
The mobile kitchen allows EPL staff to offer cooking classes that challenge expectations and expand palettes. Recently, Chad “The Bread Man” Decrow taught a class on making appetizers using his freshly baked breads as a base, fresh produce from the Farmer’s Market and products from Vault Meats & Cheeses.
“People are able to branch out and try foods they wouldn’t have normally,” Chenault said. “We had one man who really disliked tomatoes come to our appetizers class and try the crostini. He ended up eating several slices. Turns out, he likes tomatoes prepared that way!”
Other classes have included a history of the tortilla, how to make hummus and meatless meals.
Chenault said future plans include partnering with area chefs, cooks and bakers to offer a variety of classes.
“We’re excited about collaborating with local culinary specialists,” she said. “We have the equipment, they have the expertise.”
For more information about the mobile kitchen and upcoming classes, visit emporialibrary.org and look under the Services tab.
