The Emporia High School boys soccer team will be the first Spartan team to take the field this fall when it does so on Friday night.
The Spartans concluded its first week of practice with a scrimmage on Saturday night. Head coach Victor Ibarra was glad to see how some of the younger kids responded to the experience of playing in front of a crowd under the lights.
“This is a good first exposure for some of the young guys to see how they react to a crowd and playing under the lights,” Ibarra said. “Some guys shine right away and it takes other guys some time to get used to it. But I’m happy with what I saw tonight. It was pretty even.”
Emporia is coming off a season in which it went 15-3 and was one game away from a trip to state, falling short in a regional championship against Andover. But while the team graduated 11 seniors from last year’s roster, Ibarra likes what he has seen so far from the group.
“I think we’re extremely deep,” Ibarra said. “We have a great combination of senior leadership with some youth and I really enjoy the chemistry with how they’re playing together so far. I filled up every varsity uniform this year, because all of those guys deserve it. We had one of the best practices we’ve had in 11 years a few days ago, and that was because of how balanced we are. I’m totally against subbing an entire team, but we could have that ability this year to give teams a completely different look.”
The Spartans will begin their season when it hosts Shawnee Heights on Friday night at 8 p.m.
