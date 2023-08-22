EHS soccer scrimmage

The Emporia High School boys soccer team hosted a scrimmage at the high school on Saturday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team will be the first Spartan team to take the field this fall when it does so on Friday night.

The Spartans concluded its first week of practice with a scrimmage on Saturday night. Head coach Victor Ibarra was glad to see how some of the younger kids responded to the experience of playing in front of a crowd under the lights.

